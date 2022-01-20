Emma Raducanu suffered a surprise defeat in the second round of the Australian Open, losing 4-6 6-4 3-6 to world No. 98 Danka Kovinic.

More to follow...

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments