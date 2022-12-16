A request by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to share a message of world peace at the World Cup final on Sunday has been rebuffed by FIFA, a source told CNN.
The source said Zelensky's office is offering to appear in a video link to fans in the stadium in Qatar, ahead of the kickoff and was surprised by the negative response. It's unclear if Zelensky's message would be live, or taped.
"We thought FIFA wanted to use its platform for the greater good," the source said.
However, talks between Ukraine and the sport's governing body are still underway, the source added.
Zelensky has fought hard to continually keep the global spotlight on his country since Russia invaded in late February.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
The-CNN-Wire
