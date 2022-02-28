FIFA and UEFA have suspended all Russian international and club teams from their competitions "until further notice," the governing bodies announced in a joint statement on Monday
FIFA, world football's governing body, and UEFA, European football's governing body, said that both organizations' presidents -- Gianni Infantino and Aleksander Čeferin -- "hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people."
More to follow...
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.