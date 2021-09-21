The Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ) will play its next FIFA-sanctioned home match without supporters and has been handed a "substantial fine" by football's world governing body for "numerous" fans' racist behavior during a recent World Cup qualifier against England.
"After analysing and taking into consideration ... the seriousness of the incidents (racist words and actions, throwing of objects, lighting of fireworks, blocked stairways), the Committee decided that the MLSZ would play its next two home matches in FIFA competitions without spectators, the second match being suspended for a probationary period of two years," said FIFA in a statement.
ITV reporter Gabriel Clarke, who was at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, says he heard monkey chants directed at Raheem Sterling, as well as at substitute Jude Bellingham as he was preparing to come on, during England's 4-0 victory earlier in September.
England's players were also loudly booed as they took a knee before kick off, an ongoing gesture to protest racism.
CNN has reached out to the Hungarian Football Federation, which was fined $216,000 by FIFA.
