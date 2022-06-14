If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, here are ways to help If you live in the US and are having suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 (800-273-TALK) for free and confidential support. It's open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For crisis support in Spanish, call 888-628-9454 TrevorLifeline, a suicide prevention counseling service for the LGBTQ community, can be reached at 866-488-7386 Befrienders Worldwide connects users to the nearest emotional support center for the part of the world they live in.