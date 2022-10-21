Former world No. 1 Simona Halep provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned substance

Former world No.1 Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended from tennis after testing positive for a prohibited substance at this year's US Open.
According to the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), Halep tested positive for Roxadustat, which is a banned substance listed in the 2022 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.
The two-time grand slam champion has denied knowingly taking the banned substance.
"Today begins the hardest match of my life: a fight for the truth. I have been notified that I have tested positive for a substance called Roxadustat in an extremely low quantity, which came as the biggest shock of my life," the 31-year-old said in a statement on social media Friday.
"Throughout my whole career, the idea of cheating never even crossed my mind once, as it is totally against all the values I have been educated with. Facing such an unfair situation, I feel completely confused and betrayed.
"I will fight until the end to prove that I have never knowingly took any prohibited substance and I have faith that sooner or later, the truth will come out.
"It's not about the titles or the money. It's about honor, and the love story I have developed with the game of tennis over the last 25 years."
Halep was informed of the violation on October 7 and exercised the right to request that the B sample be analyzed, which confirmed the finding in the A sample.
The Romanian tennis player will be ineligible to compete in or attend any tennis events organized by the governing bodies of the sport while suspended.
More to follow...
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.