Here's who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Friday

There were five gold medals up for grabs on Friday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 14 of the Games.
Biathlon
- Women's 12.5km mass start: Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, France
- Men's 15km mass start: Johannes Thingnes Bø, Norway
Freestyle Skiing
- Women's freeski halfpipe: Eileen Gu, China
- Men's ski cross big: Ryan Regez, Switzerland
Speed Skating
- Men's 1,000m: Thomas Krol, The Netherlands
The full medal table can be found here.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.