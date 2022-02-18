Here's who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Friday

Gold medalist Eileen Gu celebrates on the podium after winning the freestyle skiing women's halfpipe.

 Odd Anderson/AFP/Getty Images

There were five gold medals up for grabs on Friday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 14 of the Games.

Biathlon

  • Women's 12.5km mass start: Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, France
  • Men's 15km mass start: Johannes Thingnes Bø, Norway

Freestyle Skiing

  • Men's ski cross big: Ryan Regez, Switzerland

Speed Skating

  • Men's 1,000m: Thomas Krol, The Netherlands

The full medal table can be found here.

