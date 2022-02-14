There were four gold medals up for grabs on Monday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 10 of the Games.

Bobsled

  • Women's monobob: Kaillie Humphries, USA

Figure Skating

  • Ice dance: Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, France

Freestyle Skiing

  • Women's aerials: Xu Mengtao, China

Ski Jumping

  • Men's team event: Austria

