There were four gold medals up for grabs on Monday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 10 of the Games.
Bobsled
- Women's monobob: Kaillie Humphries, USA
Figure Skating
- Ice dance: Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, France
Freestyle Skiing
- Women's aerials: Xu Mengtao, China
Ski Jumping
- Men's team event: Austria
The full medal table can be found here.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.