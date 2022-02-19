Here's who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Saturday

There were seven gold medals up for grabs on Saturday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here's a breakdown of who took home gold for their delegations on Day 15 of the Games.
Bobsleigh
- Two-woman: Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi, Germany
Cross-Country Skiing
- Men's 50km Mass Start Free: Alexander Bolshunov, Team ROC
Curling
- Men's: Sweden
Figure Skating
- Pair Skating-Free Skating: Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, China
Freestyle Skiing
- Men's Freeski Halfpipe: Nico Porteous, New Zealand
Speed Skating
- Men's Mass Start: Bart Swings, Belgium
- Women's Mass Start: Irene Schouten, Netherlands
