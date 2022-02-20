There were five gold medals up for grabs on Sunday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here's a breakdown of who took home gold for their delegations on Day 16 of the Games.
Alpine Skiing
- Mixed Team Parallel Big: Austria
Bobsleigh
- 4-man: Francesco Friedrich, Germany
Cross-Country Skiing
- Women's 30km Mass Start Free: Therese Johaug, Norway
Curling
- Women's: Great Britain
Ice Hockey
- Men's: Finland
The full medal table can be found here.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.