There were seven gold medals up for grabs on Sunday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 9 of the Games.

Alpine Skiing

  • Men's giant slalom: Marco Odermatt, Switzerland

Biathlon

  • Women's 10km pursuit: Marte Olsbu Røiseland, Norway
  • Men's 12.5km pursuit: Quentin Fillon Maillet, France

Cross-Country Skiing

Short Track Speed Skating

  • Women's 3,000m relay: The Netherlands
  • Men's 500m: Shaoang Liu, Hungary

Speed Skating

The full medal table can be found here.

