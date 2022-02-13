There were seven gold medals up for grabs on Sunday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 9 of the Games.
Alpine Skiing
- Men's giant slalom: Marco Odermatt, Switzerland
Biathlon
- Women's 10km pursuit: Marte Olsbu Røiseland, Norway
- Men's 12.5km pursuit: Quentin Fillon Maillet, France
Cross-Country Skiing
- Men's 4x10km relay: Russian Olympic Committee
Short Track Speed Skating
- Women's 3,000m relay: The Netherlands
- Men's 500m: Shaoang Liu, Hungary
Speed Skating
- Women's 500m: Erin Jackson, USA
The full medal table can be found here.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.