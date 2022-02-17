Here's who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday

There were six gold medals up for grabs on Thursday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 13 of the Games.
Alpine skiing
- Women's alpine combined slalom: Michelle Gisin, Switzerland
Figure skating
- Women's single skating: Anna Shcherbakova, Russian Olympic Committee
Freestyle skiing
- Women's ski cross: Sandra Näslund, Sweden
Ice hockey
- Women: Canada
Nordic combined
- Team large hill/4x5km cross-country relay: Norway
Speed skating
- Women's 1,000m: Miho Takagi, Japan
The full medal table can be found here.
