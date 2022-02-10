Here's who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday

There were eight gold medals up for grabs on Thursday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 6 of the Games.
Alpine Skiing
- Men's Alpine Combined: Johannes Strolz, Austria
Cross-Country Skiing
- Women's 10km Classic: Therese Johaug, Norway
Figure Skating
- Men Single Skating: Nathan Chen, USA
Freestyle skiing
- Mixed Team Aerials: United States of America
Luge
- Team Relay: Germany
Snowboard
- Men's Snowboard Cross: Alessandro Haemmerle, Austria
- Women's Snowboard Halfpipe: Chloe Kim, USA
Speed Skating
- Women's 5000m: Irene Schouten, Netherlands
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.