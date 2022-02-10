Here's who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday

Chloe Kim poses with her medal after winning the women's snowboard halfpipe event.

 Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

There were eight gold medals up for grabs on Thursday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 6 of the Games.

Alpine Skiing

  • Men's Alpine Combined: Johannes Strolz, Austria

Cross-Country Skiing

  • Women's 10km Classic: Therese Johaug, Norway

Figure Skating

  • Men Single Skating: Nathan Chen, USA

Freestyle skiing

  • Mixed Team Aerials: United States of America

Luge

  • Team Relay: Germany

Snowboard

  • Men's Snowboard Cross: Alessandro Haemmerle, Austria
  • Women's Snowboard Halfpipe: Chloe Kim, USA

Speed Skating

  • Women's 5000m: Irene Schouten, Netherlands

