Here's who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday

Lindsey Jacobellis won the first gold medal for the United States at Beijing 2022.

 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

There were six gold medals up for grabs on Wednesday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 5 of the Games.

Alpine Skiing

  • Women's Slalom: Petra Vlhova, Slovakia

Freestyle Skiing

  • Men's Freeski Big Air: Birk Ruud, Norway

Luge

  • Doubles: Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, Germany

Nordic Combined

  • Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Cross-Country: Vinzenz Geiger, Germany

Short Track Speed Skating

  • Men's 1,500m: Hwang Dae-heon, Republic of Korea

Snowboard

