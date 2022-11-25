Two late goals secured Iran a sensational 2-0 win against Wales to maintain its hopes of qualifying to the World Cup knockout stages.
Rouzbeh Cheshmi struck from distance to brilliantly give Iran the lead in the 98th minute, while Ramin Rezaeian sealed the win in the 101st minute to give Iran the three points, its first of the tournament.
Both goals came after Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey had been sent off in the second half for a rash challenge outside his area.
More to follow.
