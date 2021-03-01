Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following bayou in Louisiana... Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice... The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * From this morning until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 14.2 feet. * Flood stage is 14 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum bayou stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CST Monday was 14.2 feet. * Forecast...The lower Bayou Dorcheat is expected to rise to 18.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, expect flooding of the boat ramp in Dixie Inn and downstream to above Lake Bistineau. Secure boats, docks, and private boat ramps for high water. &&