Ireland's Katie Taylor defeated Puerto Rico's Amanda Serrano Saturday night in the first boxing match headlined by two women at New York's Madison Square Garden.
Taylor, who won a gold medal in the 2012 Olympics, stays undefeated and improves her career record to 21-0 and six knockouts. She also successfully defended her women's lightweight titles in the WBA, IBF, WBO, and WBC.
Serrano's record now stands at 42-2-1 and 30 knockouts.
The match was originally scheduled to be held on May 2, 2020, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.