LeBron James has just made history, becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer. His legacy as one of the game's legends is unquestionable.

LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer in the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, surpassing the historic record that six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had held for 39 years.

James' record-breaking feat is even more impressive given he's widely considered a pass-first player in the league, recently claiming the fourth spot in the NBA's all-time assist list.

