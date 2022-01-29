Tom Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner who is arguably the greatest NFL quarterback of all time, has decided to retire, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington and The Boston Globe, citing unnamed sources.
Brady just wrapped up his 22nd season in the NFL and second with the Bucs.
Last Sunday, when Tampa Bay, the defending Super Bowl champion, lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round, Brady said he would take the decision on his professional football future "day-by-day."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
