Weather Alert

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED WATERWAYS. USE CAUTION WHEN WALKING NEAR FLOODED RIVERBANKS. DO NOT TRY TO WADE OR SWIM IN FLOODED RIVERS AND BAYOUS. FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR: WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BAYOU DORCHEAT AT DIXIE INN. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 10:00 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 17.3 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 14.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 17.5 FEET BY TOMORROW MORNING THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT...AT 19.0 FEET...LOWLAND FLOODING WILL CONTINUE FOR SEVERAL MORE DAYS. THE BAYOU WILL CONTINUE TO SLOWLY FALL AND FLOOD PROBLEMS WILL DECREASE AND END. &&