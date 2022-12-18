Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina wins World Cup title after beating France in sensational final

Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after scoring Argentina's first goal of the World Cup final.

 Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Lionel Messi's wait for World Cup glory is finally over after Argentina beat France in a dramatic penalty shootout on Sunday.

More to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

