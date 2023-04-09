Liverpool snatched a 2-2 draw from the jaws of defeat against Arsenal as Roberto Firmino's goal in the 87th minute trimmed the Gunners' lead over Manchester City at the top of the table to just six points.
For the first 40 minutes, Arsenal was coasting, dominating Liverpool in every area of the pitch and easily forging a 2-0 lead.
But then, inexplicably, the tide turned just before half-time. Mo Salah prodded the ball into the net, the deflated Anfield crowd revived and Liverpool seemed to morph into a different team, threatening to turn the game on its head at any moment.
Salah missed a penalty and a chance to equalize in the 55th minute and it seemed as if the momentum had slowly ebbed away from Jurgen Klopp's men before Firmino's header sailed over Aaron Ramsdale's grasp and into the net.
