Wembley, London (CNN) — Perfection can come in many forms and be interpreted in different ways. Manchester City has produced more polished performances under Pep Guardiola this season. There have been matches where it has scored more and created more – yet the team’s ability to dominate its opponent, to do just enough to win when it matters is as perfect as it gets on a soccer pitch. It is why and how this team continues to chase history.
As the 2-1 scoreline would suggest, this FA Cup match between bitter rivals City and Manchester United was a tense affair. A victory for the blue side of Manchester was never a foregone conclusion. United had opportunities, yet City had the composure, the know-how, the class.
Two goals from captain lkay Gundogan – the first 13 seconds after kick off for the quickest in FA Cup history – secured a win which gave City its second trophy of the season and maintained the team’s quest to win the ‘treble’ of the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League.
