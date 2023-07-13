(CNN) — Markéta Vondroušová reached her first Wimbledon final after a scintillating performance against Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, winning 6-3 6-3 in just an hour and 14 minutes.
The 24-year-old Czech star is just the fifth unseeded woman in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon final and her exquisitely varied game was too much for Svitolina to handle.
It was an inspired performance from Vondroušová, who rose to the occasion on Centre Court and got the better of her opponent with a potent mix of speed, spin and power to reach the second grand slam final of her career.
There was to be no fairytale ending to Svitolina’s dream run in SW19, but the Ukrainian will undoubtedly leave with her head held high after inspiring her compatriots all over the world.
