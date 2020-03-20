As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, we want to take a moment to highlight some of the good work being done in our communities: A woman is serenaded for her birthday, a baseball superfan gets a message from a star player, and a distillery finds a different use for its alcohol. Here are the must-watch videos of the week.
All you need is love
As social distancing continues, experts worry that isolation could lead to feelings of loneliness, especially among seniors. To combat this, volunteers are stepping up around the country to provide social support. Watch as a group serenades a woman with a heartwarming rendition of "Happy Birthday."
Pop-up porch concert
In the same vein, a brother-sister duo in Ohio gave a surprise cello performance outside the home of a quarantined neighbor, 78, who is voluntarily staying in.
Acts of kindness around the world
Communities around the globe are finding ways to cope as more and more people find themselves isolated indoors. From grocery stores providing "elderly hours" to neighbors playing patio tennis, watch as people find creative ways to keep their spirits up in this time of crisis.
Knocking it out of the park
New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso hit a home run with his sweet message to an 82-year-old superfan who is battling cancer. Alonso assured fans that baseball will resume after the coronavirus outbreak is over and brought the woman to tears with his kind words.
Brewing up sanitizer
A distillery in Oregon is using its products in an alternative way by making hand sanitizer to help combat the coronavirus. Owners plan to give away the goods, along with the recipe, to anyone who need it. CNN's Don Lemon sat down with the distillery's co-owners to discuss.