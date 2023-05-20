(CNN) — National Treasure was first across the finish line in the 2023 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore Saturday evening.
Trainer Bob Baffert picked up the win, on a day when another of his horses was euthanized following an earlier race.
Blazing Sevens placed second, and pre-race favorite and Kentucky Derby winner Mage placed third in the seven-horse field.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.