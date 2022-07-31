NBA legend Bill Russell dies at 88

Bill Russell, pictured here in 1969, has died at age 88.

 Dick Raphael/NBAE/Getty Images

Eleven-time NBA champion and Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell has died at age 88.

