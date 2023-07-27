(CNN) — Nigeria stunned co-hosts Australia at the Women’s World Cup on Thursday, earning a famous 3-2 victory.
Emily van Egmond sent the home fans into delirium just before the interval, tapping home a sweeping move to give Australia the lead.
With the stadium bouncing as the Australia fans celebrated, Uchenna Kanu delivered the first sucker punch to dampen the mood at the Brisbane Stadium, somehow managing to scramble home a scuffed cross.
In the second half, a close-range header from Osinachi Ohale and Asisat Oshoala’s finish from a tight angle extended Nigeria’s lead.
And although Alanna Kennedy did score in the 10th minute of added time to give Australia late hope, Nigeria held on for a memorable victory to send the Super Falcons top of Group B.
More to follow…
