Fairleigh Dickinson University did something on Friday that has only been done once before.
The Knights, who are a 16 seed, upset No. 1 Purdue University 63-58 to advance to the second round.
Down three points with less than ten seconds left, Purdue heaved up a three-point shot but missed the opportunity to tie. The Knights then made two free throws at the opposite end.
This is the second time in NCAA men's tournament history that a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed. In 2018, the University of Maryland-Baltimore County became the first No. 16 seed to beat a Virginia No. 1 school.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
