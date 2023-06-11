(CNN) — The great players leave records in their wake, depositing them like waves on a shoreline, leaving a high-water mark for others to reach towards or wash away.
First it was Roger Federer, then it was Rafael Nadal, now it is Novak Djokovic who, with a straight-sets victory in the French Open final against Casper Ruud, set a new men’s record for the most grand slam titles with his 23rd win.
And, finally, after years of the record moving between the ‘Big Three,’ it could now settle with Djokovic. His dominance in grand slams shows no sign of waning while Federer retired last year and Nadal will retire at the end of next year with injuries preventing him from competing at this year’s French Open.
