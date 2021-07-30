Novak Djokovic's search for a historic 'Golden Slam' came to an end on Friday as he lost to Alexander Zverev at Tokyo 2020.
The world No. 1 lost 6-1 3-6 1-6 to the German in the semifinals of the Summer Games.
He was bidding to become the first men's player to win a 'Golden Slam' -- consisting of four grand slams and an Olympic gold medal in the same calendar year.
Steffi Graf is the only tennis player to complete the feat when she did it in 1998.
Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos
The Serbian has already won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year. He would have needed the gold medal at the Olympics and the US Open title to complete the set.
However, after dominating the opening set in 37 minutes, the fourth seed Zverev clawed his way back into the match in Tokyo, eventually winning the final two sets in an hour and 26 minutes.
Zverev, 24, will meet the Russian Olympic Committee's Karen Khachanov in the gold medal match this weekend.
Djokovic and Spain's Pablo Carreño Busta will battle it out for the bronze medal.
Victory at the last grand slam of the year would still take the 34-year-old to 21 major titles, surpassing Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who each have 20 majors to their name.
More to follow
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.