Weather Alert

...A few lingering snow showers remain across the area, slick conditions will continue for this morning's commute... .While the snow is coming to an end across much of the area this morning, there remains some concern of slick conditions through the morning commute, especially on elevated bridges and overpasses. With temperatures not expected to warm much through the early morning hours, we have extended the Winter Storm Watch and Winter Weather Advisory through 10:00 AM CST. General thinking is that road conditions should begin to improve around this time. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow is coming to an end across the area this morning. The threat remains for slick and icy roads, especially on bridges and overpasses. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south central Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are expected as roads may become slick, especially on bridges and elevated roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&