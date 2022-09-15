Roger Federer has announced that he will retire from the ATP Tour and grand slams following the Laver Cup next week in London.
"I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career," the 20-time grand slam winner said in an Instagram post.
More to follow...
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.