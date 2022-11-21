The captains of seven European countries will not to wear "OneLove" armbands at the World Cup in Qatar due to the danger of receiving yellow cards, Reuters reported.
England, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and Wales were set to participate in the "OneLove" campaign, which promotes inclusion and opposes discrimination.
The armband features a heart striped in different colors to represent all heritages, backgrounds, genders and sexual identities
More to follow
The-CNN-Wire
