Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST LOUISIANA AND EAST AND NORTHEAST TEXAS. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&