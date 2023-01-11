Tennis star Naomi Osaka announced her pregnancy on social media Wednesday, tweeting a picture of an ultrasound scan along with a statement.
"The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it's the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun," the four-time major champion wrote.
"These few months away from the sport [have] really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to.
"I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future," she added. "One thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha.
"2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024."
Osaka's withdrawal from the upcoming Australian Open was announced by the competition's organizers on Sunday.
The 25-year-old has not played since the Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis in Tokyo in September 2022. The Australian Open runs from January 15 to 28.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.