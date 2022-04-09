Tiger Woods' improbable Masters journey continues as he tees off for third round

Tiger Woods' incredible Masters journey continued on Saturday as he teed off for his third round at Augusta National.
The 15-time major winner defied the odds and made the cut on Friday, carding a two-over-par 74 after a roller-coaster round.
Woods has already achieved much more than what many have thought he could as he makes his first appearance in competitive golf since his February 2021 car crash.
Woods begins his round nine shots, playing alongside fellow American Kevin Kisner, behind runaway leader Scottie Scheffler, who, after a late burst, finished the second round with a five-shot lead.
