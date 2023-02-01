Legendary quarterback Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL.
"I'll get to the point right away," Brady, 45, said in a video posted to Twitter Wednesday. "I'm retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first.
"It won't be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year."
The seven-time Super Bowl champion also thanked his family, friends, teammates and competitors for their support during his illustrious career.
"Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream," he said in the 53-second video. "I wouldn't change a thing."
More to follow.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.