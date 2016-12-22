The Independence Bowl prides itself on being able to bring in a matchup off ACC and SEC teams and it worked out as NC State and Vanderbilt made their way to Shreveport.
The Wolfpack and Commodores settled into their respective team hotels today and as the game gets closer both head coaches said they want their players to have a good time.
"Extremely excited about what these guys are getting ready to experience. We're going to enjoy Shreveport. We're going to get some work done, that's why we came here to enjoy the hospitality, but get some work done and that's playing against NC State in a good football game," Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason said.
NC State head coach Dave Doeren said, "when it's time to focus and be involved in winning a game that's what we need to do and we need to handle the business part of the trip and when it's time to have fun we need to enjoy ourselves. I think that's what this is, it's an opportunity to have an attitude of gratitude and be down in a great city with a bunch of people that are excited about watching two football teams that finished strong."
This is NC State and Vanderbilt's first time playing in the Independence Bowl.
Kickoff is set for December 26 for 4 p.m.