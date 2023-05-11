Today the New Orleans Saints announced their 2023 schedule presented by SeatGeek, for which the regular season kicks off on Sunday, September 10, when they host the Tennessee Titans and features three primetime games, including two on Thursday night.
The Saints will open their season at the Caesars Superdome for the first time since the 2020 season, when they host the Titans (noon CT). New Orleans has won their last four season openers.
After starting the season at home, the Saints go on the road for two consecutive weeks, playing at the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football on September 18 (6:15 p.m.) and at the Green Bay Packers the following Sunday (September 24, noon). New Orleans will then host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1 (noon). Following the Buccaneers contest, New Orleans will spring into action against the first of four consecutive AFC opponents, when they play at the New England Patriots on October 8 (noon).
New Orleans will play at the Houston Texans the following Sunday (October 15, noon) and then will have a quick turnaround to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football (October 19) as part of Amazon’s exclusive streaming package, which will have a 7:15 p.m. CT kickoff. New Orleans will then close out their 2023 AFC South slate at the Indianapolis Colts on October 29 (noon). The Saints will then host the Chicago Bears on November 5 (noon).
New Orleans will play an NFC North opponent for the second consecutive week, when they travel to Minnesota on November 12, followed by a Week 11 bye. The Saints then go back on the road to face the Atlanta Falcons on November 26 (noon). New Orleans will then enjoy a three-game stretch of contests in the Caesars Superdome against the Detroit Lions, Panthers and New York Giants, all currently scheduled with noon kickoffs.
Following the Giants matchup, New Orleans will return to the road on a quick week to play the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, December 21, their third scheduled primetime contest of the season. Following the mini-bye, the Saints will play at Tampa Bay on New Years Eve (noon). New Orleans will close out the 2023 regular season, when they host Atlanta in Week 18 (Date and time to be announced following conclusion of Week 17 contests).
Four of the Saints’ 17 games will be against teams that finished with a winning percentage of .500 or better in 2022, three of which went to the playoffs – Jacksonville, the New York Giants and Minnesota. The Saints will also play the NFC South champion Buccaneers (8-9 record in 2022) twice, for six total 2023 contests against 2022 playoff teams. New Orleans will play each of their NFC South rivals twice, one game each against each of the NFC North and AFC South teams and will play the 2022 third place teams in the NFC East (vs. N.Y. Giants), NFC West (at L.A. Rams) and AFC East (at New England).
New Orleans’ nine road games in 2023 will have the team travel 15,318 miles (roundtrip) away from home after they traveled a total of 24,976 miles (roundtrip) in eight road games and one home contest in London in 2022. The longest trip will be the Week 17 trip to play the L.A. Rams (3,340 air miles roundtrip).
Thanks to the away schedule that includes road contests at NFC South foes Carolina, Tampa Bay and Atlanta and at the Colts, Rams and Patriots, the Saints will leave the Central Time Zone six times over the course of the season to play five contests in the Eastern Time Zone and one in the Western Time Zone (L.A. Rams).
All New Orleans Saints games can be heard on WWL Radio (870 AM and 105.3 FM).
For information on buying and transferring tickets, please visit www.seatgeek.com, the Official Primary Ticketing Partner of the New Orleans Saints.
2023 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS PRESEASON SCHEDULE PRESENTED BY SEATGEEK
(All times CENTRAL)
Date Opponent Kickoff TV
TBD KANSAS CITY CHIEFS TBD FOX 8/Gray TV
Aug. 20 at Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday) 2:05 FOX 8/Gray TV
Aug. 27 HOUSTON TEXANS (Sunday) 7:00 FOX
2023 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE PRESENTED BY SEATGEEK
(All times CENTRAL)
Date Opponent Kickoff TV
Sept. 10 TENNESSEE TITANS Noon CBS
Sept. 18 at Carolina Panthers (Monday) 6:15 p.m. ESPN
Sept. 24 at Green Bay Packers Noon FOX
Oct. 1 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS Noon FOX
Oct. 8 at New England Patriots Noon CBS
Oct. 15 at Houston Texans Noon FOX
Oct. 19 JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (Thursday) 7:15 p.m. Prime Video
Oct. 29 at Indianapolis Colts Noon FOX
Nov. 5 CHICAGO BEARS Noon CBS
Nov. 12 at Minnesota Vikings Noon FOX
Nov. 19 BYE
Nov. 26 at Atlanta Falcons Noon FOX
Dec. 3 DETROIT LIONS Noon FOX
Dec. 10 CAROLINA PANTHERS Noon FOX
Dec. 17 NEW YORK GIANTS Noon FOX
Dec. 21 at Los Angeles Rams (Thursday) 7:15 p.m. Prime Video
Dec. 31 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:15 p.m. FOX
Jan. 6/7 ATLANTA FALCONS TBD TBD
*-Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 and Monday night games in Weeks 12-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD
A look at the Saints’ 2023 regular season opponents, and dates:
vs. Tennessee Titans (Sept. 10): The Titans lead the series 9-6-1, but the Saints split the last four matchups with Tennessee…New Orleans will be seeking to win their first game against the Titans since 2019, with Tennessee winning the Nov. 14, 2021 matchup by a narrow two-point margin…The Saints will be looking for their first home win against the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans franchise since a season-opening 33-21 victory on September 5, 1993.
Carolina Panthers (at Sept. 18, vs. Dec. 10): New Orleans split the regular season series with Carolina 28-28 with the Saints capturing the only playoff meeting…The Panthers swept the 2022 series in two one-score games, after the clubs split in 2021…The Saints are an identical 14-14 all-time in the regular season in home and road contests against Carolina…The Week Two Monday Night Football tilt at Bank of America Stadium will be only the second time the teams have met on Monday Night Football, the previous meeting a 12-9 Saints win on Dec. 9, 2018 in Charlotte…Panthers QB Andy Dalton served as the Saints’ signal caller for 14 starts in 2022…Panthers CB Jaycee Horn is the son of former Saints WR Joe Horn, who played for New Orleans from 2000-06, ranking fourth in club record books in receiving with 523 receptions for 7,622 yards (14.6 avg.) and 50 touchdowns.
at Green Bay Packers (Sept. 24): Green Bay holds the regular season series lead 17-10, with the Saints capturing the last meeting in a dominant 38-3 win on Sept. 12, 2021 after the contest was relocated from the Caesars Superdome to TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. after Hurricane Ida…TE Taysom Hill and RB Jamaal Williams, teammates at BYU, both started their NFL careers with the Packers…Hill was signed by Green Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and was picked up by New Orleans off of waivers at the conclusion of the preseason…Williams was a fourth round selection of the Packers in 2017 and spent his first four NFL seasons in Green Bay as a part of their tailback rotation, where he carried 500 times for 1,985 yards with ten touchdowns.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Oct. 1, at Dec. 31): New Orleans holds a 39-23 regular season edge in the all-time regular season series against the Buccaneers, the club’s best winning percentage (.629) versus an NFL opponent that they have played more than 11 times…New Orleans is 21-13 all-time at home against Tampa Bay and 18-10 in contests played at Tampa…In 2022, Tampa Bay swept the series for the first time since 2007.
at New England Patriots (Oct. 8): New England will be New Orleans’ AFC East opponent, an addition following the 2021 expansion of the NFL regular season to 17 games, marking the 10th time the Saints will travel to Foxborough…The Patriots lead the all-time series 10-5, with the Saints having won the last matchup in New England 28-13 on Sept. 26, 2021…New Orleans has a 4-5 record on the road against the Patriots and looks to tie it up this year.
at Houston Texans (Oct. 15): The Saints have met the Texans, the NFL’s most recent expansion franchise (2002), only five times, with New Orleans holding the 3-2 edge…In the last matchup against Houston on September 9, 2019, the Saints pulled out a narrow 30-28 victory on Monday Night Football…New Orleans will look to win their first matchup in Houston this year on their third try.
vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 19): New Orleans will face Jacksonville for the eighth time, with the Saints holding a 5-2 lead in regular season contests against the Jaguars…The Saints have a 3-0 record in games played at the Caesars Superdome in the series and will look to extend their four-game winning streak against the Jaguars…The Saints will make their home debut on the Amazon Video Thursday Night Football package, which made its debut in 2022.
at Indianapolis Colts (Oct. 29): New Orleans owns a 8-5 regular season edge in the series and has won the last three meetings, a 9-5 mark and four straight including the Super Bowl XLIV victory…New Orleans has a 3-3 road record against the Colts, 1-0 at Lucas Oil Stadium…This matchup will close out New Orleans’s AFC South slate for 2023…Including a matchup at New England, the Saints will have played AFC opponents in four straight weeks for the second time in franchise history, having previously played all four NFC West teams in 2004 from Oct. 24-Nov. 21.
vs. Chicago Bears (Nov. 5): The Saints will face the Bears for the 31st time in the regular season, with New Orleans leading the series 17-13, while Chicago has captured two of three playoff contests…New Orleans has won seven straight regular season matchups against Chicago, last dropping a contest on December 11, 2008 in a 24-27 overtime loss…On Nov. 1, 2020, the Saints won in overtime at the Bears in their last regular season contest, as Wil Lutz kicked the game winning field goal with 1:36 to go in overtime at Soldier Field…In the last meeting, New Orleans defeated Chicago 21-9 at home in an NFC Wild Card Playoff victory on Jan. 10, 2021…Including the playoff win, the Saints have an 8-5 record in contests played against Chicago in the Caesars Superdome.
at Minnesota Vikings (at Nov. 12): Minnesota owns a 20-12 advantage in the regular season series, but New Orleans has won five of the least seven…On Sunday Night Football on Oct. 28, 2018, New Orleans defeated the Vikings 30-20 at the last matchup played in Minnesota…Saints DE Cameron Jordan, was born in Minneapolis, where his father Steve, played for the Vikings for 13 seasons as a tight end and is a member of the team’s Ring of Honor.
Atlanta Falcons (at Nov. 26, vs. Jan. 6/7): In 2022, New Orleans swept the regular season series with a 16-point fourth quarter comeback in Week 1 to set a new Saints franchise record and a 21-18 win in Week 15 at home…New Orleans holds a 54-53 regular-season advantage in the all-time series and have won 24 of 34 meetings since 2006…The Saints have played the Falcons 107 times in the regular season, more than any other opponent…The Saints are 27-26 all-time against the Falcons in home games…New Orleans is 27-27 in contests played in Atlanta...The Saints will play the Falcons in the season finale for the second time in three seasons, having defeated Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 9, 2022…However, this will be the first season finale against Atlanta played in New Orleans since a 10-9 Saints victory in the Superdome on December 18, 1988…New Orleans Head Coach Dennis Allen’s late father, Grady, played for the Falcons from 1968-1972 and Dennis Allen served on Atlanta’s coaching staff from 2002-05.
vs Detroit Lions (Dec. 3): The Saints own a 13-12-1 regular season advantage, with the Saints winning the lone playoff contest…At home New Orleans has a 9-5 record against the Lions, as they look to continue a two-game winning streak, including one home game on October 15, 2017 and one on the road on October 4, 2020…Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell served on the Saints coaching staff from 2015-20 and he and Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen were college teammates at Texas A&M…Saints RB Jamaal Williams, signed by New Orleans as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns in 2022 playing for Detroit.
vs New York Giants (Dec. 17): The Giants lead the all-time series 17-14, but the Saints hold a 9-4 edge in contests played in New Orleans…New York took the last matchup at the Caesars Superdome in a 27-21 overtime victory on Oct. 3, 2021.
at Los Angeles Rams (Dec. 21): Old NFC West rivals from 1970-2001, the Rams lead the all-time regular season series 42-34, with the post season series split at 1-1…The Saints have a 16-23 record on the road against the Rams, with this year’s matchup being the first time New Orleans will play at Sofi Stadium in the regular season…Since 2016, the Saints hold a 4-3 record against the Rams, including a 27-20 victory at the Caesars Superdome on Nov. 20, 2022…This will be the second time in three seasons and the third time overall that New Orleans will play on Thursday night twice in a season, but on the other two occasions (2018 and 2021), they played on back-to-back Thursdays.
A look at the Saints’ 2023 preseason opponents:
vs. Kansas City Chiefs (TBD): The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs lead the preseason series 6-4, with the last preseason meeting between the clubs, a 17-13 Saints win at the Superdome, which also was Kansas City Head Coach Andy Reid’s debut as in charge of the Chiefs…This will be the first time the Saints have opened the preseason at home since 2019…Saints S Tyrann Mathieu played for the Chiefs from 2019-21.
at Los Angeles Chargers (Aug. 20): The Saints played at the Chargers in three consecutive preseasons from 2017-19 and the clubs closed out the 2022 preseason at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints lead the all-time preseason series against the Chargers 6-4, having won the last five exhibitions dating back to 2010.
vs. Houston Texans (Aug. 27): The Saints will close out the preseason at the Caesars Superdome in a nationally televised contest (FOX) against the Texans prior to the roster reduction to 53 players, under the league’s three preseason game, 17-regular season contest format. 2023 will be the sixth consecutive time (note, the 2020 preseason was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic) that New Orleans will conclude their preseason at the Caesars Superdome. The preseason series between the Saints and the Texans is currently tied at 5-5. The clubs will also face off at Houston in the regular season on Oct. 15.
The Chiefs and Chargers preseason contests will be broadcast regionally on the Gray Television network of stations on the Gulf Coast, available in the New Orleans area on FOX 8 WVUE, with dates and times to be announced in the near future. The Houston preseason game will be nationally broadcast on FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally).