Bossier High School Principal David Thrash:
Bossier High’s Coach Nick Bohanan is stepping down as head basketball and will be accepting a position at BIPSTIL as an HVAC instructor, so we will identify his role with our program as we move forward.
He and I have had multiple conversations over the past 4 months and then this position came open . When Coach Bo returned from his summer vacation he let me know his intentions and I support him and his goal to be able to see and coach his own two kids while playing a lesser role within our program.
Assistant Coach Justin Collins will as he has all summer will serve as interim coach and take care of the day to day activities on campus so we can make a smooth transition.
Coach Bo has had a lot of success
2017/18 (lost in 2nd round) 27 - 7 overall (13-1 district)
2018/19 (State Runner-up) 32 - 4 overall (14 - 0 district)
2019/20 (State Champs ) 35 - 3 overall (8 - 0 district)
2020/21 ( lost in quarterfinals) 18 - 11 overall (6 - 0 district)
2021/22 (lost in semi-finals) 27 - 8 overall (8 - 0 district)
Overall w/l: 139 - 33
District w/l: 49 - 1
5 District Championships
AVERAGED 27 wins a year for 5 years.
Statement from Coach Bo
It has been a blessing to be the coach for the Bossier Bearkat family over the last 13 years with the last 5 being the head coach of your beloved basketball program. I will always be thankful for the opportunity Mr. Thrash gave me entrusting the thriving bossier basketball program. I have been blessed to coach some extremely talented players who have gone through the program and made the program what it is today. I will be playing a lesser role moving forward.
Statement from Mr. Thrash
We have a solid coaching staff that had the team all summer so the coaches and players knew what could possibly happen. We will trust the” next man up mentality as we always have and make sure our program is in good hands. After winning the league championship with both freshman and JV squads and returning some sold starters in Tahj Roots, Javon Johnson, LaKavin Thomas and a wealth of young talent Demarquis Trammel, Quin Scott, Kerel Woods, Cam Davenport, Sentavion Ball, Keyshawn Johnson, Keyshawn Daniels, Javonte Small, Jakarvious Guice, Mateo Guerrero so we will build on that.
Assistant Coach Justin Collins, Marlin Anderson and Jarory Morris as they did this summer are in place so we will “ Trust the Process” .
I am more focused on getting the academic piece in place as Coach Bo did an outstanding job in the classroom in the Special Ed. Department. This makes navigating this a little tougher than normal since we only have a Sped position open. Justin Collins will serve as interim coach until approved by the upper staff of central office.
Justin Collins statement:
Product of Airline High School which he was a four year starter under Miles Holiday from 1997-2001.
While at Airline he earned All District, All City, and All State
Finished as the sixth all-time leader scorer in school history with 1730 total points in his career.
Collins went on to finish his basketball career at LSUS Under Chad McDowell were he average 13 ppg 4 assists ppg and was all conference performer.
Collins first opportunity to coach was 2006-2007 coaching the freshman squad under Coach Mack Jones at Huntington. 2012 assistant coach under Chris White. 2014-2016 served as the freshman coach at. Captain Shreve under Todd Martinez..
Coach Bo brought him in when he was named head coach, so he has been here since Coach Bo was head coach.
He has coached and played for a wealth of coaches with a lot of experience.
We are in the process I brining in another coach but will hold off on that announcement until a later date.