RUSTON, La. -- No. 14 Louisiana Tech is on a ten-game conference road winning streak. Facing an FIU program that's near the bottom of the C-USA East standings, the Bulldogs appear on track to have it continue.
LA Tech ranks top-three in most offensive categories including first in batting average (.305) and tied for third in runs scored (305) in Conference USA.
Their pitching staff isn't too shabby either with the Bulldogs bullpen stepping up in recent games to keep things from getting out of hand, but head coach Lane Burroughs says their split against bottom dweller Marshall (C-USA: 4-20) a couple of weeks ago is keeping them locked in for FIU.
"I say it every year when you play FIU you feel like you're playing a AA team. A lot professional prospects and they're in a hotbed. They're in Miami, it's a hot bed for baseball.
"You don't have to go far to find really good players and every year we play them I feel like we're playing a pro team. They're very talented and anybody can hit their stride any weekend, you saw that with Marshall."
LA Tech (C-USA: 18-6) and FIU (C-USA: 8-16) are set to start their four-game series Friday.