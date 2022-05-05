SHREVEPORT, La. - Coming off their most successful regular season in program history (47-3), LSUS head coach Brad Neffendorf says the Pilots are just trying to maintain their standard.
"It's rewarding to the guys and I think you try not to think about it too much," Neffendorf explains. "Just try to stay afloat doing the things that you do everyday and sticking to your routine and just being consistent with who we are and what we do and I think that's why these guys have been so successful."
The third-year head coach added, "Like we tell our guys everyday, the name on your chest, that's been worn by a thousand plus guys and we're in our 32nd year of the program and our job is to keep it going and they've done a good job of that. A really good job if it."
Senior shortstop Austin McNicholas has been with the program for several years and he says their NAIA World Series appearance a season ago has taught them valuable lessons.
"That there's a lot of talent in this division. You wouldn't think so, but there's a lot of international guys that you wouldn't see other than pro ball," McNicholas says.
"I've developed a lot, especially mentally. This season's a grind compared to other divisions. Without as much money, we play just as many games and sometimes we do double-headers in a series, which most divisions don't do."
Neffendorf adds, "We've got big games coming up. We still had LSUA this last weekend and that was a big series and we knew that going into that, that was postseason play. Everything on the way out from here is postseason play, so it's extremely important."
After the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament wraps up, the Pilots will host games in the first round of the NAIA national tournament as one of ten host sites.
McNicholas says, "It is relief. I did it my first year here (2019) and it feels great to be home and playing. It's more familiar, you get to sleep in your own bed."
Neffendorf went on to say, "I think it's awesome for the community, awesome for the program. Long, rich tradition of success being able to continue it and play at home. It's awesome."
The Pilots are the one-seed for the RRAC tournament with their first game against Houston-Victoria set for Friday at 6:00 p.m. at the Sterlington Sports Complex.