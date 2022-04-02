SHREVEPORT, LA. - The No. 4 LSUS Baseball team (33-2, 20-1) completed the sweep against Wiley College with two wins on Saturday. The Pilots won game of the day, 14-0, and then game two, 15-5. With the wins, the Pilots move to 33-2 on the season and 20-1 in Red River Athletic Conference play. The Wildcats fall to 1-31-1 overall and 1-20 in conference play with the loss.
GAME ONE (W, 14-0)
The Pilots again wasted no time jumping out to a lead over the Wildcats in the first of Saturday’s double-header. A two-run homer by Zyon Avery put the Pilots up by two after one inning. Five more runs came across to score throughout the next three innings, putting the Pilots up 7-0 heading into the fifth.
A two-run double in the fifth by Carlos Pineyro brought home two to begin the inning. That was followed by an error by Wiley that brought home Austin McNicholas and Pineyro to push the Pilot lead to 11-0. The Pilots were able to get three more runs on the board in the sixth behind four hits, extending their lead to 14-0.
Kevin Miranda got the start and did what he has done all season long. He went six more shutout innings while only allowing one hit. He notched another 10 strikeouts, pushing his total on the year to 103, while walking nobody. Trey Rugg came on in the seventh and got the final three outs, securing the series win for the Pilots.
GAME TWO (W, 15-5)
The series finale remained scoreless heading into the bottom of the third inning. In the third, the Pilots scored five runs on six hits. The first two runs came across to score when McNicholas doubled home Cameron Lewis and Jason Hogan. The next two runs in the inning came when Avery crushed his third homer of the series off of the scoreboard in left center, scoring McNicholas in the process. The fifth run of the inning came across on an RBI single by Nathan Beyer.
The Pilots would then go on to score four runs in both the fourth and fifth to go along with a run in the sixth and seventh. The Wildcats were able to get on the board with two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth but Pilot pitching was able to close out the win - notching career win number 100 for Head Coach Brad Neffendorf.
UP NEXT
The Pilots will be back in action on Tuesday, April 5th as they head to Dallas for a neutral site game with Science and Arts of Oklahoma. First pitch will be at 3 p.m. CT.
MORE INFORMATION
