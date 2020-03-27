MANY, La. - People across the country have to adjust to not being able to go to gyms. That also applies for football players and Many head coach Jess Curtis says some of his kids have to get creative to lift weights.
"They're finding bags, their backpacks and loading them down with weight. I mean we've had some pretty good ideas out there looking at social media, so kids are doing the best they can with what they have to stay in shape," Curtis explains.
"We were in a really good spot when this all went down and you kind of beat your head against the wall because when we come back we'll probably be starting back at pretty close to zero."
Of course not every one is training for the gridiron. National Academy of Sports Medicine certified trainer, James Washington, recommends these workouts for those following stay-at-home orders.
"You got pushups, crunches, body weight squats, lunges, planks, Russian twists, chair dips, jump rope, without the rope if you need to, reverse lunges and burpees.
"You would do each of those exercises 20 seconds, for one round and take a small break. Then you repeat for three to five rounds until one, you're either worn out or two, you've burned enough calories that you wanted to burn in that workout."
If you can't go outside for a walk or run, Washington says these are some solid options.
"The best exercises at home that I like to is high knees, burpees, mountain climbers, planks. You can also if you have stairs just go up and down the stairs for 10-15 minutes and I'm sure you'll get a great workout doing that."
As for Curtis and his players, they hope we can flatten the curve and get back to normal.
"We just take a lot of pride in our offseason and we feel like that always gives us an edge, you know? And those kids are just wanting to get back as soon as possible as soon as it's safe.
"We understand the situation and as soon as the green light's given the kids are letting me know daily they're ready to get after it and get back to pumping the weight and doing what we need to do."