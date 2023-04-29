SULPHUR, La. - The LHSAA softball championships saw three teams from northwest Louisiana win it all at Frasch Park, Saturday.
North DeSoto beat Albany 7-4 in the Division II non-select championship for the Lady Griffins third straight title.
Calvary beat D'Arbonne Woods 13-3 in the Division III select championship in a run-rule shorted five innings for the Lady Cavaliers third straight title as well.
Converse beat Quitman 2-1 in the Division V non-select championship in a game that went nine innings.