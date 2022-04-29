The diamonds in softball and baseball were packed with action Friday.
The North DeSoto, Calvary and Many softball teams advanced to their respective championship games as the Lady Griffins beat Eunice, 18-1, while the Lady Cavs beat Riverside Academy, 7-1.
North DeSoto faces Franklin Parish for the 4A title and Calvary faces Opelousas Catholic for the Div. IV championship.
Many run-ruled Doyle, 11-0, and will face Port Barre for the 2A championship.
Several baseball teams were in the regional round and their scores are below:
5A
(12) Parkway 6, (5) Zachary 5, Final
(11) Central BR 6, (6) Haughton 2, Final
4A
(5) North DeSoto 7, (12) Breaux Bridge 6, Final
(20) Cecilia 9, (4) Northwood 1, Final
2A
(3) Kinder 14, (18) D'Arbonne Woods 0, Final
1A
(4) Logansport 4, (13) Merryville 2, Final
Div II
(8) University Lab 14, (9) Loyola 4, Final (GM 1)
(8) University Lab 4, (9) Loyola 2, Final (GM 2)
(11) St. Michael 6, (6) Evangel 1, Final
Div IV
(8) Covenant Christian 7, (9) St. Mary's 4, Final (GM 3)
(5) Calvary 9, (12) St. Edmund 3, Final (GM 2)