STONEWALL, La. - With four state titles to their name, North DeSoto hopes to capture their fifth, which would be back-to-back under head coach Tim Whitman.
"Everybody talks about how you're defending the [4A] state championship, it's really not the same group that's defending it," Whitman says. "We lost some kids from last year and we got some young kids and so just trying to get them meshed together, playing together, playing different positions, even some of the kids that were returners last year."
Two of those returners are senior Landry Price and sophomore Laney Johnson, who say the pressure of winning another championship depends on your perspective.
"Yes, there's pressure, but I feel like we don't really put that pressure on ourselves because we know how good we are," Johnson explains.
Price adds, "Yes, of course, like we want to live up to everybody, but even with the state tournament last year I never felt worried because I always know my team has my back and we have been coached to the highest level."
There’s a family legacy of winning for the Lady Griffins with Aly Delafield’s sister, Emma Callie, winning three championships (2015, 2016, 2017), plus her sister Elizabeth, is an assistant coach.
"That's extremely cool," Delafield says. "They are the best role models ever. They always inspire me to be just like them, but they also want me to do my best. They want me to set my goals, reach my goals, they don't want me to beat their goals or try to beat them.
"It's very fun having my sister as a coach. Sometimes, it's a little annoying," Delafield jokes, "but most of the time she just gets me like nobody else can."
While the junior acknowledges they need to handle business in the semifinals first, she does have a personal goal of matching her sister EC, in titles.
"Oh yeah, I wanted to get four, until Covid happened, but yes, I definitely want to get three," Delafield proclaims.
With one third of the goal met, two more wins gets her to championship number two and Whitman says the team will focus on the task at hand.
"We're going for the next one. So the next game is the one that is the most important and that's Eunice on Friday. We can't really do anything about the one on Saturday unless we win the one on Friday. So hopefully, we'll focus on Eunice and be ready to go."
North DeSoto and Eunice are set to face off at 4:00 p.m. at Frasch Park in Sulphur.