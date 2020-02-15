BOSSIER CITY, La. - North DeSoto finished in second place behind Teurlings Catholic in the Division II standings at the LHSAA wrestling state championships Saturday inside the CenturyLink Center.
Nine local athletes won individual titles and are listed below:
Div. I
106 pounds - Ernie Perry III (Airline)
126 pounds - Joshua Keeler (Parkway)
138 pounds - Demetri Teddlie (C.E. Byrd)
160 pounds - Cameron Vaughns (C.E. Byrd)
Div. II
106 pounds - Isaac Dees (North DeSoto)
120 pounds - Joshua Sarpy (North DeSoto)
152 pounds - Richard Mack III (North DeSoto)
195 pounds - Dylan Olivier (North DeSoto)
Div. III
285 pounds - Trey White (Evangel)