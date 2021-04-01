STONEWALL, La. -- It was a proud day for North DeSoto wrestling head coach Dustin Burton with two of his student-athletes continuing their careers in college Thursday.
Andrew Gonzales signed to the University of the Ozarks, while fellow senior Dylan Olivier is heading to Ouachita Baptist University.
As they each head to different parts of the state of Arkansas, they say they'll take what they learned on and off the mat in Stonewall to the next level.
They join Richard Mack (Northeastern Oklahoma) and Josh Sarpy (UA-Little Rock) as the only other wrestlers in school history to sign with a four-year institution.
North DeSoto has only had a wresting program for nine years.